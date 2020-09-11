Between the hours of 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, the Lodi Police Department received 181 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Wednesday
Indecent exposure: 12:39 p.m. — A woman was taking off all her clothes in the 200 block of East Locust Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 1:57 p.m. — Several people were seen on the roof of a business in the 0 block of South Stockton Street, and the caller was unsure how they were able to get up there.
Petty theft: 4:13 p.m. — A man associated with a silver Mazda stole tools in the 1300 block of South Lower Sacramento Road.
Vehicle violation: 6:42 p.m. — A silver Ford Mustang was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed in the 300 block of Almond Drive.
Suspicious circumstance: 7:32 p.m. — An employee of a business in the 2300 block of West Kettleman Lane said a bald heavyset male got out of a white truck with tinted windows and began yelling racial slurs at them.