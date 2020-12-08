Between the hours of 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Monday, the Lodi Police Department received 490 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Thursday
Suspicious circumstance: 7:14 a.m. — A dark-haired woman was possible breaking into vehicles with a shaved key on the 600 block of South Guild Avenue.
Burglary: 7:54 a.m. — Several power tools and a thermal imaging camera were taken from a vehicle on the 600 block of Wimbledon Drive.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:18 a.m. — A resident on the 1500 block of Zinfandel Drive found several bullet holes in his residence.
Burglary: 10:09 a.m. — Several vehicles were burgled on the 600 block of Hale Road.
Burglary: 10:32 a.m. — The lock to a business on the 1000 block of Black Diamond Way was cut and several rooms were burgled.
Petty theft: 8:32 p.m. — A woman stole headphones and two speakers from a store on the 500 block of West Lodi Avenue.
Burglary: 9:19 p.m. — A vacant residence on the 100 block of De Froce Avenue was burgled.
Robbery: 9:43 p.m. — A black man armed with a knife in a purple shirt and purple pants took money from both registers at a business on the 0 block of North Cherokee Lane.
Friday
Vandalism: 1:47 a.m. — The tires of a brown Kia Optima were slashed and the windows were busted on the 0 block of South Main Street.
Burglary: 12:47 p.m. — A man in a dark-colored baseball cap, gray shirt and black pants tried to break into a side building at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the 700 block of North Ham Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 3:45 p.m. — A resident on the 2000 block of Sylvan Way said a Black man in his 20s wearing a tactical vest and holstered handgun came to his door and said there had been a lot of robberies in the area. When the resident asked for the man’s badge and identification, he left.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:21 p.m. — A customer at Walmart said an employee was using his cellphone to take upskirt videos of their 15-year-old daughter.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:21 p.m. — Several gunshots were heard in the area of West Kettleman Lane and South Mills Avenue.
Saturday
Juveniiles: 1:31 p.m. — Three children were skateboarding on the roof of a structure on the 800 block of West Lockeford Street.
Disturbance: 2:42 p.m. — A white man in a polka dot shirt, gray sweatpants and a gray backward baseball cap was trying front door handles and going through trash cans in the area of Washington and Flora streets.
Animal call: 3:02 p.m. — Two large, aggressive Huskies attacked a smaller dog in the dog park in the area of West Century Boulevard and South Ham Lane.
Petty theft: 6:02 p.m. — Someone broke into the community mailboxes on the 2400 block of Eilers Lane.
Sunday
Suspicious circumstance: 2:23 a.m. — A gunshot was heard in the area of Valley Avenue and Academy Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 4:24 a.m. — Someone cut a hole into the fencing of a business on the 200 block of East Kettleman Lane.
Vehicle theft: 6:28 a.m. — A 2016 Honda Civic was stolen on the 2500 block of Winchester Drive.