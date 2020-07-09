Between the hours of 1 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department received 81 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Tuesday
Vehicle theft: 2:21 p.m. — A gold Buick was stolen in the 600 block of East Victor Road.
Petty theft: 2:47 p.m. — A woman called police to report that someone took a check for $400 from her purse at the Costco earlier in the day.
Suspicious circumstance: 6 p.m. — A resident in the 2900 block of Reynolds Ranch Parkway said a black woman in a blue long-sleeved shirt with white polka dots, jeans and a blue medical mask was posing as a PG&E employee, asking to see the electric bill.
Disturbance: 6:43 p.m. — Four men were throwing rocks at a resident’s home in the 0 block of North Hutchins Street.
Hit and Run: 7:02 p.m. — A cyclist was riding his bicycle in the area of West Kettleman Lane and South School Street when a man driving a dark blue Acura TL did not make a complete stop. The vehicle collided with the rear of the bicycle and fled the area. The cyclist was not injured.
Wednesday
Burglary: 5:38 a.m. — Someone broke into a trailer in the 700 block of Roper Avenue.