Between the hours of 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Lodi Police Department received 517 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Friday
Vehicle theft: 6:33 a.m. — A white 2005 Ford F-250 was stolen on the 2100 block of Fairchild Drive.
Petty theft: 9:24 a.m. — A man in his late 20s, wearing a black coat and long black hair in a ponytail, stole thermometers from a business on the 1000 block of West Kettleman Lane and fled in a silver Chrysler 300 driven by a woman in a pink mask.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:33 a.m. — A bearded, dark-haired white man in a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt was seen looking into vehicles with a screwdriver in his hand on the 200 block of South Orange Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance: 1:39 p.m. — A citizen said a white man in a gold Toyota Camry had been sitting in a parking lot on the 2700 block of West Turner Road, possibly taking photographs of children.
Vehicle theft: 2:10 p.m. — A blue Toyota Tacoma was stolen on the 300 block of Watson Street.
Petty theft: 3:38 p.m. — Two white women stole men’s and women’s clothing from a store on the 2300 block of West Kettleman Lane and fled in a silver Dodge SUV.
Weapons: 9:38 p.m. — A man in a black beanie cap and camouflage jacket wearing a black backpack pulled a knife on someone.
Saturday
Collision: 7:31 a.m. — A black sedan collided with a white Jeep Wrangler in the South Cherokee Lane and Maple Street intersection.
Grand theft: 10:08 a.m. — A catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle on the 300 block of West Century Boulevard. A catalytic converter was then removed from a vehicle on the 1100 block of Tamarack Drive at 10:58 a.m.
Vehicle theft: 1:29 p.m. — A white 2002 four-door Subaru was stolen on the 40 block of East Pine Street during the night.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:46 p.m. — A citizen said they exited a store on the 2600 block of Reynolds Ranch Parkway and found three men under his vehicle. The trio fled in a gray Honda Civic.
Sunday
Suspicious circumstance: 2:53 a.m. — A resident on the 400 block of West Elm Street said a bald or short-haired man in a Carhartt jacket tried to open the door to their apartment.
Suspicious circumstance: 10:25 p.m. — A resident on the 200 block of North Orange Avenue said a man in an orange and white T-shirt and dark pants was looking into house windows and vehicle windows.
Monday
Suspicious circumstance: 2:30 a.m. — A thin white man in a black shirt and carrying items was looking into vehicles in the area of Vineyard and Banyan drives.
Suspicious circumstance: 3:30 a.m. — A resident on the 2900 block of Reynolds Ranch Parkway heard two gunshots to the north.
Battery: 10:25 a.m. — A Black woman said she was beaten up on the 700 block of South Cherokee Lane.
Grand theft: 12:59 p.m. — A catalytic converter was stolen on the 1300 block of South Lower Sacramento Road.
Vehicle violation: 1:08 p.m. — A trailer came loose from a big rig in the area of South Beckman and Industrial roads, and was blocking traffic.
Grand theft: 1:42 p.m. — A catalytic converter was stolen on the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Grand theft: 2:42 p.m. — A catalytic converter was stolen on the 300 block of Rutledge Drive.
Petty theft: 3:16 p.m. — A jacket and wallet were stolen on the 0 block of South School Street.
Animal call: 4:05 p.m. — A resident was attacked by two dogs on the 2200 block of Newbury Circle while he was walking his own dog.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:30 p.m. — A resident on the 2000 block of West Tokay Street heard a loud crashing and found someone in their backyard.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:16 p.m. — A resident on the 300 block of Hilborn Street said a man stopped in front of their home and fired a gun in the air.
Tuesday
Suspicious circumstance: 2:12 a.m. — A resident on the 400 block of Sonora Avenue said a man wearing blue jeans was looking into their bathroom window.
Suspicious circumstance: 2:44 a.m. — A resident on the 200 block of Eden Street heard a loud boom in the area.
Suspicious circumstance: 3:37 a.m. — A shirtless man was trying to set himself on fire on the 200 block of North Cherokee Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:52 a.m. — Two men associated with a small silver electric vehicle were seen removing tires from a small green car on the 800 block of South Lee Avenue.