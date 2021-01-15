Between the hours of 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, the Lodi Police Department received 118 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Wednesday
Vandalism: 6:37 a.m. — A citizen said a UPS drop box on the 300 block of West Pine Street was damaged, and several packages were scattered around the area.
Suspicious circumstance: 10:23 a.m. — A resident on the 200 block of East Lodi Avenue said a man in a red hooded sweater threatened him with a gun.
Vehicle theft: 12:06 p.m. — A gray 2003 Ford F150 with a custom lumber rack was stolen on the 2300 block of Corbin Lane.
Burglary: 1:37 p.m. — The window to a vehicle parked on the 900 block of North Beckman Road was broken and a laptop was taken.
Petty theft: 4:37 p.m. — Two women stole a large amount of meat from a business on the 500 block of West Lodi Avenue.
Vandalism: 5:30 p.m. — Four children were damaging items with skateboards and bottles at Van Buskirk Park on the 600 block of North Pleasant Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance: 7:37 p.m. — A masked man was checking the door to the Mormon church on the 600 block of North Ham Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:17 p.m. — Two people were trying to break into a white vehicle behind a hotel on the 1100 block of South Cherokee Lane.
Thursday
Suspicious circumstance: 1:18 a.m. — A resident on the 2000 block of Starling Way said someone was walking through their backyard.