Between the hours of 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department received 154 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Wednesday
Suspicious circumstance: 12:46 p.m. — A resident in the 2600 block of Sequoia Street said a man was driving a white van slowly through the neighborhood.
Disturbance: 3:47 p.m. — Three women were fighting in the 400 block of East Oak Street. Two of the women hit the third and threw beer cans at her.
Petty theft: 4:35 p.m. — Two men associated with a red Saturn with a broken rear window stole shoes from a business in the 500 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Petty theft: 5:50 p.m. — A citizen said someone stole their son’s black and gold scooter from in front of a business in the 1300 block of West Kettleman Lane.