Between the hours of 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, the Lodi Police Department received 338 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Friday
Suspicious circumstance: 9:15 a.m. — A white man in a black beanie cap, black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweats was looking into vehicle on the 700 block of El Dorado Avenue and walking into driveways.
Alcohol: 4:12 p.m. — Someone in a silver-colored Toyota Prius threw a bottle of beer out the vehicle’s window on the 400 block of West Lodi Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance: 4:34 p.m. — A resident on the 300 block of Wood Drive said an older man in a red Honda was looking into their garage and took off when he saw the resident emerge from the house.
Petty theft: 8:25 a.m. — A debit card and vehicle registration were taken from a vehicle on the 2400 block of Vintage Oaks Court.
Saturday
Suspicious circumstance: 5:30 a.m. — A man was seen banging a hole in the walk of Strings on the 2300 block of West Kettleman Lane with a hammer or mallet.
Petty theft: 8:09 a.m. — A Hispanic in a blue mechanic jumpsuit with yellow stripes took a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 1700 block of South Hutchins Street. He fled in a silver Lexus when confronted.
Drugs: 2:58 p.m. — An older man in a black hat, black sweatshirt, brown jacket and jeans was on video, apparently selling drugs at the front door of a business on the 700 block of North Stockton Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 6:04 p.m. — A man in a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants was seen trying door handles to various businesses in the 400 block of East Kettleman Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 10:53 p.m. — A thin man in a light gray hooded sweatshirt tried to open the screen door to a residence on the 1800 block of Victoria Drive.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:34 p.m. — One gunshot was heard on the 500 block of Yokuts Drive.
Sunday
Burglary: 10:27 a.m. — A resident on the 300 block of North Church Street said their vehicle and shed were burgled during the night.
Suspicious circumstance: 1:15 p.m. — A small child was seen pointing a gun — possibly a toy — at passing vehicles on the 500 block of Eden Street.
COVID-19: 5:02 p.m. — A business on the 500 block of North Cherokee Lane was open and operating against COVID-19 restrictions.
Suspicious circumstance: 7:24 p.m. — A resident on the 2400 block of Corbin Lane said two people were in front of her home, possibly tampering with her vehicle.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:18 p.m. — A resident on the 2200 block of Orchis Drive said a woman came to his front door claiming to be looking for her daughter. The woman then tried to gain entry to the home.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:01 p.m. — A resident on the 100 block of Verdugo Way interrupted an attempted auto burglary.
Monday
Stabbing: 12:55 a.m. — Two men were involved in an altercation on the 300 block of South Cherokee Lane, and one claimed they were stabbed.