Between the hours of 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department received 156 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Tuesday
Property: 7:42 a.m. — A resident on the 300 block of West Locust Street found a wallet with a work ID card and other cards inside it.
Hit and run: 9:32 a.m. — A white four-door sedan collided ran a red light at the West Century Boulevard and South Lower Sacramento Road intersection, collided with another vehicle and fled the area.
Petty theft: 11 a.m. — A Hispanic man in a gray sweater and black pants took tools and a television from a business on the 1600 block of South Lower Sacramento Road and left in a gray Honda.
Robbery: 12:54 p.m. — The owner of a Chinese restaurant on the 2400 block of Kettleman Lane said a Black woman wearing a black shirt and black backpack ate food without paying. She then pushed the owner when confronted and left the area.
Battery: 2:42 p.m. — A citizen said a man in a white SUV slammed his car door against his vehicle. The citizen said the man began punching him when confronted, then fled.
Disturbance: 5:08 p.m. — A resident on the 100 block of South Rose Street said a Hispanic man in a black shirt and black pants walked up to the house and claimed his property was in the garage.
Suspicious circumstance: 6 p.m. — A man dressed in all black with a gray hood was seen looking into backyards in the area of Sunset Drive and Pine Street. He was carrying a shiny object, possibly a handgun.
Burglary: 7:32 p.m. — A resident on the 800 block of South Central Avenue said a Chevrolet Suburban was parked on the lawn of a vacant home, and lights were on inside the structure.
Suspicious circumstance: 8 p.m. — A citizen said someone was entering and exiting a vacant residence belonging to her family on the 60 block of Grant Street. The intruder knew to stay out of the camera’s view.
Miscellaneous: 9:32 p.m. — A tree fell on the 2600 block of Alder Glen Drive and smashed a vehicle.
Wednesday
Collision: 12:34 a.m. — A motorist collided with a down tree in the area of Victor Road and Guild Avenue.
Miscellaneous: 3:31 a.m. — The area under the railroad tracks at Turner Road and Stockton Street was flooded.