Between the hours of 1 p.m. Thursday and noon Friday, the Lodi Police Department received 167 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Thursday
Burglary: 5:04 p.m. — Children were seen breaking into a vehicle in the 600 block of East Kettleman Lane.
Disturbance: 8:56 p.m. — A woman in a blue van was seen driving on the grass and walkway yelling at people with a megaphone at Legion Park.
Arson: 9:46 p.m. — An abandoned vehicle was set on fire in the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of East Kettleman Lane.
Explosives: 10:37 p.m. — Four children were lighting fireworks at Beckman Park.
Friday
Vandalism: 5:34 a.m. — A resident in the 0 block of West Vine Street said the window of their 2000 Silver Ford was smashed during the night.
Theft: 6:29 a.m. — Two handguns were taken from a vehicle in the 500 block of Plum Court.
Vandalism: 8:36 a.m. — A brick was thrown through the window of a business in the 200 block of West Lodi Avenue.
COVID-19: 10:38 a.m. — Employees and customers of a business in the 1300 block of South Lower Sacramento Road were not wearing masks.