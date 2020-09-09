Between the hours of 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Lodi Police Department received 521 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Friday
Petty theft: 7:12 a.m. — A man in a dark colored hooded sweatshirt stole mail in the 100 block of South Central Avenue and fled in a gray vehicle.
Indecent exposure: 11:52 a.m. — A resident in the 900 block of Laurel Avenue thought they saw a shirtless man masturbating in red Chevrolet pickup truck.
Petty theft: 1:59 p.m. — A resident in the 1100 block of South Church Street saw a man take a package off a neighbor’s front porch and flee in a white GMC SUV.
Saturday
Indecent exposure: 10:20 a.m. — A man in a white Honda was exposing himself to passrsby in the 100 block of South School Street.
Suspicious circumstance: A resident in the 600 block of Hale Road said two men in a blue vehicle were trying to take his car.
Sunday
Vandalism: 1:28 a.m. — Several windows in the area do Elm and School streets were broken.
Suspicious circumstance: 2:58 a.m. — Five gunshots were heard in the area of South Central Aveue and Poplar Street.
Indecent exposure: 8:33 a.m. — A man in a balck sweater and jeans was repeatedly taking off his clothes and redressing in the 100 block of Lakweed Mall.
Suspicious circumstance: 10:37 p.m. — A gunshot was heard in the area of Crescent Avenue and Locust Street.
Monday
Burglary: 12:56 p.m. — A stereo was taken from a Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the 2900 block of Reynolds Ranch Parkway.
Disturbance: 7:02 p.m. — A shirtless man got out of a vehicle in the area of Tokay and School streets and fired five gunshots into the air before driving away.
Indecent exposure: 4:55 p.m. — A man was walking with his pants down in an alley in the 500 block of West Lodi Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance: 7:56 p.m. — A resident in the area of Pine and Garfield streets heard two gunshots