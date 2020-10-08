Between the hours of 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department received 144 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Tuesday
Vehicle theft: 9:52 a.m. — A white 2003 Ford F250 with ladders and lumber on its rack was stolen from a parking lot on the 2900 block of Reynolds Ranch Parkway.
Vehicle theft: 10:39 a.m. — A silver 2003 Lexus IS300 was stolen on the 100 block of East Walnut St.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:30 a.m. — A resident on the 400 block of Cross Street found blood in her driveway and backyard.
Vandalism: 2:13 p.m. — A resident on the 200 block of Stanislaus Street said someone shot a trailer parked in front of their home three times.
Property damage: 2:58 p.m. — A resident on the 400 block of Eureka Avenue returned home to find a large knife sticking out of one of her plants on the front porch.
Indecent exposure: 3:46 p.m. — A man and woman were exposing themselves near the baseball field on the 0 block of North Hutchins Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 7:01 p.m. — Two men were seen on the railroad track trestle on the 100 block of East Kettleman Lane. One of the men was shooting passing cars with a pellet gun.
Wednesday
Suspicious circumstance: 12:36 a.m. — Two people were looking into vehicles behind an apartment complex on the 500 block of East Vine Street.