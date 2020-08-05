Between the hours of 10 a.m. Monday and 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Lodi Police Department received 183 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Monday
Hit and Run: 4:45 p.m. — A blue Nissan Frontier struck another vehicle in the 400 block of North California Street. The driver got into another vehicle and fled the scene.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:05 p.m. — A mannequin’s head was left on the front steps of a building in the 200 block of West Walnut St.
Suspicious circumstance: A resident in the 200 block of South Washington Street heard about five gunshots in the area.
Fire: 9:06 p.m. — A fire was reported in the area of Pine Street and Cherokee Lane.
Tuesday
Petty theft: 4:41 a.m. — A woman wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt and shorts stole a solar bug-shaped light from a driveway in the 700 block of West Vine Street.
Burglary: 8:07 a.m. — Mail was stolen from an apartment complex mailbox unit in the 1000 block of South Garfield Street.
Petty theft: 8:46 a.m. — Three people stole catalytic converters in the 1600 block of South Stockton Street.
COVID-19: 1:26 p.m. — People were working out inside the gym near Raley’s in the 300 block of South Lower Sacramento Road.