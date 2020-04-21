Between the hours of 6:01 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Lodi Police Department received 131 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Monday
Suspicious circumstance: 7:18 a.m. — A resident in the 200 block of Hilborn Street said his gray Honda Accord was struck by a bullet during the night.
Burglary: 9:48 a.m. — A business in the 1000 block of Black Diamond Way was burglarized.
Vehicle theft: 11:46 a.m. — A highway trailer was stolen in the 1300 block of South Lower Sacramento Road.
Burglary: 12:16 p.m. — A storage unit in the 1400 block of South Stockton Street was burglarized.
Suspicious circumstance: 2 p.m. — A resident in the 1500 block of Sylvan Way said a black Ford F150 pickup truck kept circling the neighborhood, parking and moving frequently.
Petty theft: 2:20 p.m. — Someone stole knives, a hatchet, electronics and clothing from a business in the 1600 block ok South Lower Sacramento Road.
Tuesday
Suspicious circumstance: 3:11 a.m. — A stranger walked into resident’s home in the 600 block of South Pleasant Avenue.
Disturbance: 4:20 a.m. — Someone was breaking the windows of a residence in the 500 block of Maple Street with unknown items.