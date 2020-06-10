Between the hours of midnight Saturday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Lodi Police Department received 417 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls
Saturday
Burglary: 12:49 p.m. — A vacant residence in the 2300 block of Woodlake Circle was burglarized.
Weapons: 3:38 p.m. — Occupants of a white, older model compact vehicle brandished a black handgun in the 2500 block of South Hutchins Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 3:43 p.m. — Three gunshots were heard in the area of Eden and Garfield streets.
Disturbance: 8:33 p.m. — A motorist in the area of West Ham Lane and Lodi Avenue said a driver in a white Ford Escape began driving recklessly, possibly due to bumper stickers on their car.
Suspicious circumstance: 9: 27 p.m. — A man associated with a burgundy Suburban was hiding near garbage cans and looking at apartments in the 2000 block of Sylvan Way.
Battery: 11:43 p.m. — A man was assaulted by someone armed with a glass bottle in the area of West Pine and North School streets.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:53 p.m. — A resident in the 1000 block of River Pointe Drive said they heard what sounded like someone breaking into the side of the house.
Sunday
Suspicious circumstance: 6:24 a.m. — Three gunshots were heard in the 2600 block of Reynolds Ranch Parkway.
Vandalism: 9:16 a.m. — A resident in the 2400 block of Rockingham Circle said someone shot out a rear window of their home with a pellet gun.
Vandalism: 11:45 a.m. — A few people were seen vandalizing vehicles in the area of West Century Boulevard and South Lower Sacramento Road.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:44 p.m. — A man and woman were seen possibly spray painting the side of a business in the 200 block of East Harney Lane.
Explosives: 7:12 p.m. — A resident in the 600 block of West Locust Street heard a loud explosion behind their house.
Vandalism: 8:28 p.m. — An “anarchy” symbol and offensive language were spray painted on the side of a building in the area of North Mills and Short avenues.
Monday
Explosives: 7:40 a.m. — A resident in the 2200 block of Yosemite Drive said a suspicious package was left on the street. It was partially open and appeared to be filled with dynamite or flares.
Vehicle theft: 8:15 a.m. — A red 2002 Chevrolet Camaro was stolen in the 2300 block of Aspen Grove Drive.
Suspicious circumstance: 10:38 a.m. — A resident in the 0 block of Reynolds Way said a man and woman were in the backyard of a vacant home and entered the structure through a rear door.
Suspicious circumstance: 6:59 p.m. — A business in the 2400 block of Maggio Circle was burglarized during the night, and several laptop computers were taken.