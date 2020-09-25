Between the hours of 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, the Lodi Police Department received 121 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.

Wednesday

Collision: 11:51 a.m. — A silver Mercedes collided with a white van in the 1300 block of South Hutchins Street.

Weapons: 12:57 p.m. — Two men pulled a gun on another man into the area of South Central Avenue and Eden Street.

Vehicle violation: 1:21 p.m. — An older white Ford Focus four-door was driving recklessly in the area of Harney Lane and Hutchins Street.

Suspicious circumstance: 7:37 p.m. — Two gunshots were heard in the area of East Pine and Garfield streets.

Disturbance: 9:59 p.m. — A man in a white Chevrolet SUV attempted to run over a woman and her daughter, then parked in front of a hotel in the 0 block of Main Street.

Thursday

Suspicious circumstance: 1:08 a.m. — A man and woman were looking into a building in the 200 block of North California Street.

Suspicious circumstance: 11:29 p.m. — A resident in the 100 block of Adobe Court said pizzas were delivered to her home twice, and she did not order any pizzas.

Disturbance: 2:01 a.m. — A group of children were playing loud music and skateboarding in the Woodbridge Elementary School parking lot in the 1200 block of Lilac Street.

