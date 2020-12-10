Between the hours of 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department received 113 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Tuesday
Petty theft: 7:36 a.m. — Packages were taken from a porch on the 400 block of West Elm Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:08 a.m. — A man in a red baseball hat and black jacket was seen hiding a burgundy Mitsubishi in a parking lot on the 800 block of East Pine St. He appeared to have a rifle sticking out of his backpack.
Suspicious circumstance: 12:39 p.m. — A Hispanic man in a red and gray sweater was seen jumping in and out of traffic in the area of Cherry and Garfield streets, shouting that he had COVID-19 and lunging at vehicles.
Suspicious circumstance: 6:11 p.m. — A man was seen starting a small fire near the railroad tracks at Lodi Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:21 p.m. — A resident in the 900 block of Lloyd Street said a bearded man in a green jacket was pounding on their front door.
Wednesday
Burglary: 4:57 a.m. — A man wearing a black hooded sweater and blue and red shorts burgled a white pickup truck on the 800 block of West Harney Lane.