Between the hours of 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Lodi Police Department received 155 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Monday
Suspicious circumstance: 8:14 a.m. — A white man in a gray sedan wearing a 49ers sweater was driving erratically through a parking lot in the 2300 block of West Kettleman Lane and approached the door of a business three times.
Vehicle theft: 3:45 p.m. — A red-colored Dodge pickup truck was stolen in the 600 block of Hale Road.
Suspicious circumstance: 10:19 p.m. — Someone was using a flashlight to look into vehicles parked in the City of Lodi Finance department parking lot in the 200 block of West Elm Street.
Tuesday
DUI: 1:30 a.m. — A citizen reported a possible drunk driver in the 200 block of North Ham Lane. The citizen said the driver of a black Dodge Cherger fell out of their vehicle at a nearby gas station and was swerving while driving in the middle of the road.