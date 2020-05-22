Between the hours of noon Wednesday and 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the Lodi Police Department received 168 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Wednesday
Disturbance: 12:39 p.m. — A resident in the 300 block of East Walnut Street said a neighbor was in the alley throwing rocks at their window.
Disturbance: 1:24 p.m. — A resident in the 1300 block of Holly Drive said a man claiming to work for AT&T was asking to come inside thoe house.
Animal call: A woman was waling in the 500 block of East Oak Street when she was attacked by a dog and thrown to the ground. She refused medical attention and the dog’s owner placed the animal inside their home.
Thursday
Suspicious circumstance: 2:26 a.m. — A resident in the 0 block of Hawthorne Lane reported they could hear someone trying to get into their garage.
Petty theft: 7:30 a.m. — A man in a black sweatshirt and baggy pants took an animal donation box from a business in the 300 block of West Lockeford Street and ran behind the buinsess next door.
Burglary: 1:23 p.m. — Someone broke into a detached garage in the 2000 block of Sylvan Way.