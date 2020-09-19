Between the hours of 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the Lodi Police Department received 182 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Thursday
Petty theft: 10:31 a.m. — Someone stole $1,500 worth of alcohol from a business in the 2400 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 12:47 p.m. — A white man in a white shirt and tan pants was using a utility knife to open a utility box in the area of Lodi Avenue and Garfield Street.
Hit and run: 2:07 p.m. — A white woman with blonde or brown hair driving a green-colored Ford with tape on its windshield struck another vehicle in the 1300 block of Business Park Drive and fled the area. Her vehicle suffered front end damage.
Vandalism: 4:13 p.m. — A man was seen breaking out the windows of vehicles with a baseball bat in the area of Eden and Stockton streets.
Vehicle theft: 5:33 p.m. — A trailer was taken from the backyard of a residence in the 400 block of West Elm Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:40 p.m. — A resident in the 500 block of South Cherokee Lane heard about five gunshots and saw a a 6-foor man in a blue hodded sweater and tan pants carrying an unknown object.