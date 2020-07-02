Between the hours of midnight Monday and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department received 355 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Monday
Suspicious circumstance: 5 a.m. — A resident in the 0 block of North Cambridge Drive said two people unknown to the area were trying to remove a tarp off a vehicle in their driveway.
Burglary: 7:49 a.m. — Someone broke into a large shed in the 1300 block of South Central Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. and left with a pressure washer.
Vandalism: 9:39 a.m. — Someone broke into the community mailboxes in the 300 block of Barrington Way and removed mail.
Suspicious circumstance: 2:39 p.m. — A Hispanic male in a gray shirt and sweatpants wearing a backpack was seen trying to open car doors in a parking lot in the 300 block of South Lower Sacramento Road.
Suspicious circumstance: 4:04 p.m. — A resident in the 600 block of North School Street said a woman unknown to the area was seen entering an apartment through the window.
Explosives: 11:37 p.m. — Five males were standing in the street and shooting fireworks at a home in the 800 block of South Washington Street.
Tuesday
Suspicious circumstance: 5:49 a.m. — The door to a business in the 200 block of Guild Avenue had been broken and several office chairs were scattered throughout the parking lot. A nearby shed was vandalized and a white truck in the parking lot had engine and dashboard components removed.
Vandalism: 11:36 a.m. — A resident in the 300 block of Mission Street said he believed his vehicle had been shot earlier in the morning.
Robbery: 2:19 p.m. — A black man in a white shirt and black Adidas shorts took about $1,000 worth of merchandise from a business in the 300 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Petty theft: 7:24 pm. — A man took plants from a business in the 1300 block of Lower Sacramento Road.
Explosives: 10:34 p.m. — Several dozen people were setting off fireworks, playing loud music and doing wheelies on motorcycles in the 2600 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Wednesday
COVID-19: 8:14 a.m. — A bar in the 100 block of West Turner Road was open.