Between the hours of 7 a.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Lodi Police Department received 109 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Monday
Vehicle theft: 8:33 a.m. — A vehicle belonging to a company located on the 1200 block of West Tokay Street was stolen.
Burglary: 8:53 a.m. — A forklift was stolen from a business on the 0 block of East Vine Street.
Petty theft: 2:04 p.m. — The catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius was stolen on the 2900 block of Applewood Drive.
Collision: 4:42 p.m. — A Chevrolet Cruze struck a Chevrolet Colorado parked on the 500 block of South Cherokee Lane and fled the scene.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:12 p.m. — About half a dozen gunshots were heard on the 1000 block of South Pleasant Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:03 p.m. — A resident on the 600 block of West Vine Street heard three gunshots and saw a Honda Civic with a loud muffler flee the area.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:33 p.m. — A woman with a backpack was seen looking into vehicles with a flashlight on the 400 block of South Central Avenue.