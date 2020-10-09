Between the hours of 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, the Lodi Police Department received 166 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Wednesday
Vehicle theft: 6:47 — A white Ford F150 with a large light board on its top was stolen in the area of East Oak Street and South Central Avenue. The thief drove south on Central Avenue.
Robbery: 8:27 a.m. — A man said three men pulled a gun on him at about 11 p.m. in the 900 block of South Cherokee Land the previous night and took all his money.
Burglary: 8:39 a.m. — Someone tried to break into a vacant house in the 300 block of Wood Drive some time during the previous night.
Disturbance: 9:56 a.m. — A male transient attempted to attack a man with a metal pipe in the 2000 block of South Stockton Street.
Vehicle theft: 6:39 p.m. — A white Ford F350 with a custom bed was stolen in the 200 block of Meadowlark Way.
Thursday
Suspicious circumstance: A resident in the 400 block of Eden Street said several transients were in nearby alley, possibly entering a home that had been abandoned after its owner passed away.
Suspicious circumstance: 4:43 a.m. — A man and woman were seen trying to enter a maintenance room of a complex in the 2200 block of Tienda Drive.