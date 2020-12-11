Between the hours of 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, the Lodi Police Department received 142 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Wednesday
Drugs: 12:44 p.m. — A business owner on the 800 block of South Beckman Road said someone was using the business’ address to mail drugs, and they just received a box containing two pounds of marijuana.
Suspicious circumstance: 3:50 p.m. — A transient in dark clothing was waving a large machete on the 1400 block of West Kettleman Lane.
DUI: 5:34 p.m. — A gray Ford F350 truck was seen swerving and braking in the area of West Kettleman Lane and South Hutchins Street. The driver was seen slapping his own face, and almost caused a collision.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:47 p.m. — Someone threw a block onto southbound Highway 99 from the Turner Road overpass.
Suspicious circumstance: 6:13 p.m. — Two Hispanic men in red hats and T-shirts were looking into vehicles on the 500 block of Murray Street.
Burglary: 7:38 p.m. — An apartment on the 300 block of West Century Boulevard was burgled. A window was broken and there was damage to the property.
Suspicious circumstance: 10:23 p.m. — Four gunshots were heard on the 800 block of Black Diamond Way.
Thursday
Suspicious circumstance: 12:49 a.m. — A resident on the 2400 block of Banyan Drive said she thought she heard someone trying to open her screen door.
Suspicious circumstance: 2:32 a.m. — A person in dark clothing and a backpack was looking into vehicles on the 1200 block of South Beckman Road.