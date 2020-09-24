Between the hours of 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department received 123 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Tuesday
Suspicious circumstance: 6:54 a.m. — A Hispanic man in a black hat and white long-sleeved sweater was seen entering a vacant house, possibly through a back door, in the 500 block of Murray Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 2:42 p.m. — A Black man in a yellow T-shirt and blue jeans walked into a business in the 100 block of North School Street, grabbed his crotch and told an employee that he “needed their service” before leaving on foot.
Suspicious circumstance: 6 p.m. — A resident in the 0 block of Nobel Avenue said two men in orange vests were going door to door, trying to coax neighbors to switch power companies. The men would not provide identification.
Petty theft: 7:42 p.m. — Someone pried open the locks on the community mailbox located in the 1700 block of Providence Way.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:23 p.m. — A resident in the area of South Ham and West Kettleman lanes heard six gunshots.
Petty theft: 9:37 p.m. — A resident in the 200 block of South Sacramento Street said a shirtless Hispanic man with tattoos on his chest stole their recycle canister.
Wednesday
Suspicious circumstance: 1:11 a.m. — A White man wearing a dark gray coat, sunglasses and a backpack was seen looking into vehicles in the 100 block of East Vine Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 3:05 a.m. — A resident in the area of Pioneer Drive and North Cherokee Lane said a man covered in blood asked to use his cellphone.