Between the hours of 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, the Lodi Police Department received 129 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Wednesday
Collision: 10:02 a.m. — A gray Honda Civic collided with a red Toyota Camry in the area of North Hutchins Street and West Elm Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 12:26 p.m. — A resident in the 1500 block of South Sacramento Street heard a loud gunshot or explosion.
Petty theft: 1:29 p.m. — A heavyset white male in his mid 20s standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a green tee shirt and dark jeans took about $1,000 worth of merchandise, including medications, pills and cough syrup, from the Rite Aid in the 500 block of West Lodi Avenue and ran toward Hutchins Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 4:27 p.m. — A resident in the 300 block of Eureka Avenue said a man in a black shirt carrying a clipboard rang their doorbell and then tried to open the front door.
Burglary: 4:42 p.m. — A resident in the 1900 block of South Church Street arrived home to find their front door unlocked and the house ransacked. Holes were found in the kitchen window screen and the window wide open. A Samsung tablet and other small items were missing.
Vehicle theft: 7:42 p.m. — A 2012 white Toyota Camry four-door was stolen in the 200 block of North Central Avenue.
Vandalism: 11:46 p.m. — A resident in the 1100 block of Dartmoor Circle said two people — one on a bicycle and one on foot — broke a window to the house.
Thursday
Suspicious circumstance: 12:39 a.m. — A resident in the area East Walnut Street and South Central Avenue said a man was riffling though a silver two-door vehicle parked on Central Avenue while the alarm was sounding.
Suspicious circumstance: 1:23 a.m. — A resident in the 500 block of Schaffer Drive said a white SUV occupied by four people parked in front of his house. A man with a bandanna on his face got out of the SUV, checked the doors on the resident’s vehicle parked outside, then left.
Suspicious circumstance: 3:13 a.m. — Several gunshots were heard in the area of South Washington Street and Maple Street.