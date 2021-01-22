Between the hours of 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, the Lodi Police Department received 122 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Wednesday
Transient: 8:43 a.m. — A transient was seen starting a fire in the area of Harney Lane and Hutchins Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:24 a.m. — A resident on the 0 block of Schlenker Drive heard four gunshots in the area.
Hit and run: 11:38 a.m. — A blue pickup truck collided with a Toyota Prius in the area of Lodi Avenue an Main Street, then fled the area.
Suspicious circumstance: 3:36 p.m. — Someone was seen throwing knives at the dog park on the 1400 block of West Century Boulevard.
Suspicious circumstance: 3:42 p.m. — A man was seen taking pictures of children on the 100 block of South Hutchins Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:19 p.m. — A citizen said a dark-skinned man wearing a gray or black track suit tried to open her vehicle’s door while she was sitting inside it on the 1000 block of South Stockton Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:25 p.m. — A man carrying a stick and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans was seen looking into vehicles parked on the 500 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Petty theft: 7:14 p.m. — A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2006 burgundy Honda Accord on the 2600 block of Creekside Drive.