Between the hours of 1 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Thursday, the Lodi Police Department received 143 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Wednesday
Disturbance: 1:29 p.m. — A man was seen assaulting another man in the area of East Tokay and South Sacramento streets.
Suspicious circumstance: 2:03 p.m. — Three shots were heard inthe 2000 block of Cochran Road.
Transient call: 5:56 p.m. — A motorist on Highway 99 said someone dropped something onto their windshield from the Lodi Avenue overpass.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:29 p.m. — A man in a red shirt and black shorts was seen looking into vehicles in the 800 block of South School Street.
Thursday
Suspicious circumstance: 12:27 a.m. — A resident in the 200 block of Jubilee Lane said someone was trying to take their vehicle, which was parked in the driveway.
Suspicious circumstance: 4:25 a.m. — A gunshot was heard in the 400 block of East Locust Street.
Vandalism: 11:44 a.m. — A resident in the 900 block of South Garfield Street said someone spraypainted "KKK" on his fence.