Between the hours of 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, the Lodi Police Department received 602 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Friday
Collision: 12:32 p.m. — An RV collided with a light pole in the 200 block of West Elm Street.
Petty theft: 1:46 p.m. — A man and woman stole cleaning supplies from a business in the 1000 block of West Kettleman Lane and got into a silver Toyota sedan.
Petty theft: 4:03 p.m. — A man in a dirty white shirt and dark gym shorts with a blanket over his head stole an Amazon package from a porch in the 500 block of Murray Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:36 p.m. — A man in a white shirt and black shorts with a red bicycle was seen trying to spear a deer in the 1100 block of Turner Road.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:47 p.m. — A resident in the 600 block of Cardinal Street heard three possible gunshots behind their home on Ribier Street.
Saturday
Burglary: 5:48 a.m. — A resident in the 700 block of Rutledge Drive said a tall thin man wearing what looked like boots broke into her neighbor’s black SUV across the street.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:08 a.m. — A man with long dark hair, wearing jeans and boots was seen using a hanger to get into a copper-colored sedan in the 100 block of East Pine Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:30 a.m. — Two men were seen looking into vehicles in the 1200 block of South Beckman Road.
Burglary: 10:20 a.m. — A resident in the 300 block of Watson Street said someone kicked in their front door earlier in the day and stoel their vehicle registration and tags.
Suspicious circumstance: 12:50 p.m. — Six gunshots were heard in the area of Wellswood Avenue and Vine Street.
Robbery: 1:55 p.m. — A short man with a dark bandana on his head used a knife to take jewelry from a store in the 500 block of South Cherokee Lane.
Collision: 2:57 p.m. — A fire engine struck a parked vehicle in the 600 block of South Stockton Street, causing damage to the vehicle’s mirror.
Disturbance: 6:01 p.m. — A white man in a burgundy shirt and black pants was exposing himself in the 100 block of North School Street.
Sunday
COVID-19: 12:19 a.m. — About 200 people were seen inside Ollie’s Pub on School Street, and no one was wearing a mask.
Burglary: 10:58 a.m. — Someone broke into a vacant house in the 400 block of West Elm Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 3:22 p.m. — A man ina gray shirt and blue jeans was laying on benches in the 1600 block of South Lower Sacramento Road with his pants unbuttoned and he was holdig himself.
Drugs: 6:58 p.m. — A group of children were seen doing drugs near the Lodi Lake Nature Trail. A resident in the area said this has become oan ongoing problem.