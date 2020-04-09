Between the hours of 6:01 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department recieved 117 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Tuesday
Municipal code violation: 8:46 p.m. — Someone in a green pickup truck was trying to dump a large amount of items behind a closed business in the 800 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 9 a.m. — A man on a bike was seen going into residents’ driveways in the area of West Walnut Street and Orange Avenue, possibly casing homes.
COVID-19: 10:20 a.m. — Several people had gathered inside a business to eat in the 300 block of South Central Avenue.
COVID-19: 11:36 a.m. — A caller thought several people were gathering inside the Lodi Women’s Club in the 300 block of West Pine Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 12:24 p.m. — A caller said a massage parlor in the 900 block of North Sacramento Street was soliciting customers for sexual favors.
Suspicious circumstance: 2:59 p.m. — A resident in the 500 block of Flora Street said she was at work and could see a man in a black hat, long-sleeved lime green shirt and black pants on her porch on her front door surveillance cameras.
Petty theft: 3:55 p.m. — Someone stole watches from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of West Locust Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:22 p.m. — Two men were seen entering the Grape Bowl from Stockton Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 10:23 p.m. — Someone kicked in the back door of a business in the 0 block of South School Street. A second set of doors appeared damaged and the lock was broken.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:57 p.m. — A resident in the 100 block of West Vine Street heard two gunshots in the area, and saw a man in a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants walking westbound.