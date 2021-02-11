Between the hours of 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department received 142 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Tuesday
Threat: 9:37 a.m. — An employee of a business on the 2400 block of West Turner Road said a man threatened to return with an explosive and “spray” employees after receiving what he thought was poor service.
Suspicious circumstance: 10:46 a.m. — A transient male was pointing what appeared to be an airsoft gun at passing vehicles in the area of North Central Avenue and East Pine Street.
Transient: 11:35 a.m. — A Hispanic man in a green and white plaid shirt has been starting fires behind a business on the 1300 block of South Sacramento Street for the past six weeks.
Petty theft: 1:05 p.m. — A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the 1100 block of South Cherokee Lane.
Fraud: 2:11 p.m. — A woman said two people sold her fake jewelry on the 1800 block of South Stockton Street, then followed her to the bank for payment. The sellers were described as an Indian man and woman. The woman wore a blue mask and a multicolored shirt, and the man had a beard and wore a flannel shirt. They left in a white SUV with two children.
Petty theft: 3:29 p.m. — Property was taken from a vehicle parked on the 600 block of Wimbledon Drive.
Burglary: 4:26 p.m. — A vehicle was burgled on the 2000 block of Sylvan Way.
Wednesday
Burglary: 12:24 a.m. — A man tried to smash a drive-thru window with a hammer on the 200 block of North Cherokee Lane. He fled when confronted by restaurant employees.
Suspicious circumstance: 12:29 a.m. — Nine gunshots were heard behind a business on the 2900 block of Reynolds Ranch Parkway.