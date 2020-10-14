Between the hours of 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Lodi Police Department received 136 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Monday
Suspicious circumstance: 6:50 a.m. — A man was brought to the Adventist Health Lodi Memorial emergency room with a gunshot wound to the left thigh.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:24 a.m. — A man went to get a massage in the 100 block of West Turner Road and claimed the owner offered him sexual favors.
Burglary: 4:29 p.m. — An automobile was burgled in the 1100 block of Lakewood Drive.
Suspicious circumstance: 6:18 p.m. — A resident in the 500 block of Hampton Drive said two white males were circling the neighborhood in a gray Honda minivan, possibly looking for open garages.
Vandalism: 7:47 p.m. — A man broke the window to a business in the 100 block of South School Street near Walnut Avenue.