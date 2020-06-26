Between the hours of noon Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department received 183 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Tuesday
Miscellaneous: 12:07 p.m. — Someone reported that nobody inside a bar in the 0 block of North School Street was wearing masks.
Property: 12:48 p.m. — A rifle was found in the 0 block of East Tokay Street near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.
Petty theft: 7:36 p.m. — A woman had her purse stolen in the 600 block of South Cherokee Lane.
Burglary: 8:28 p.m. — A property owner in the 1000 block of Turner Road has video of a man trying to throw a lawn mower over a gate.
Explosive: 9:24 p.m. — A resident in the 1500 block of Magic Lane said someone was setting off aerial fireworks in the area.
Wednesday
Suspicious circumstance: 3:15 a.m. — A man in a white shirt, blue jeans and a black mask was seen looking into vehicles with a flashlight in the 1800 block of South Hutchins Street.
Explosives: 12:16 p.m. — A resident in the area of South Crescent Avenue and Park Street said a neighbor was lighting fireworks.