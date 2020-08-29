Between the hours of 1 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Thursday, the Lodi Police Department received 354 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Tuesday
Disturbance: 5:58 p.m. — A resident in the 400 block of East Oak Street said a woman was threatening to kill him through messages on social media.
Disturbance: 7:24 p.m. — About 40 bicyclists were blocking traffic in the area of West Elm Street and North School Street.
Vandalism: 7:31 p.m. — Someone smashed the window of a gray Volkswagen Jetta parked in the Merlot lot in the 0 block of West Elm Street.
Reckless driving: 7:44 p.m. — A red two-door Chevrolet and a white Chrysler Sebring were seen racing in the area of Pioneer Drive and Cherokee Lane, almost colliding with another motorist.
Hit and Run: 8:54 p.m. — A black “lifted” pick-up truck struck a white Chevrolet Silverado parked in the 700 block of South School Street and fled the area.
Vehicle violation: 9:08 p.m. — About 15 children on bicycles were blocking the intersection at Kettleman Lane and South Lower Sacramento Road.
Disturbance: 10:02 p.m. — A resident in the 900 block of South Stockton Street said a male associated with a black Chrysler 300 parked in front of his home and asked him his name while holding a gun at his side.
Wednesday
Suspicious circumstance: 3:41 p.m. — A citizen heard about eight gunshots near the Ellis Car Wash in the 800 block of South Cherokee Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 4:44 p.m. — A male transient was throwing rocks at passing cars in the area of Lodi Avenue and Sacramento Street, and damaged a motorist’s van.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:44 p.m. — Someone was trying to break into a residence that previously burned in the 700 block of West Kettleman Lane through a boarded window.
Suspicious circumstance: 7:52 p.m. — A man in a flannel shirt was using a slim jim to break in to cars in the 700 block of South Garfield Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:45 p.m. — A citizen heard about three shots behind a business in the 200 block of East Lodi Avenue.
Thursday
Suspicious circumstance: 12:08 a.m. — Someone threw a rock through a window in the 2400 block of Cochran Road and tried to climb inside the home.
Burglary: 7:32 a.m. — Two people were seen cutting through a fence in the 1200 block of South Beckman Road and taking tires from a truck.