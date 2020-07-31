Between the hours of 1 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday, the Lodi Police Department recived 195 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Wednesday
Municipal code violation: 3:54 p.m. — The owner of a property in the 300 block of South Cntral Avenue said two people were inside their residence and should not be there.
Disturbance: 5:35 p.m. — A man in a red shirt and blue jeans refused to wear a mask at a busines in the 1500 block of South Lower Sacramento Road. He then stood outside the business and refused to leave.
Theft: 6:18 p.m. — A woman said items were taken from her car while it was parked at a tow yard in the 1500 block of South Stockto Street.
Miscellaneous: 9:37 p.m. — A large tree branch fell on a vehicle in the 200 block of North Washington Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:06 p.m. — A resident in the 300 block of South Fairmont Street said they saw a man in a gray shirt and khaki shorts looking into his window. The man fled on a red scooter.
Thursday
Suspicious circumstance: 2:16 a.m. — A resident in the 1500 block of Bird Lane heard noises coming from the west side of the house.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:33 a.m. — Two men parked a white Toyota truck in the Motel 6 parking lot on South Cherokee Lane and then began looking into cars at the Approved Auto Center next door.
Suspicious circumstance: 10:07 p.m. — Two men were seen leaving the building that recently cuaght fire on Elm Street.