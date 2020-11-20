Between the hours of 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, the Lodi Police Department received 113 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Wednesday
Petty theft: 10:33 a.m. — A white woman wearing a gray shirt and black pants ran from a store in the 2700 block of Reynolds Ranch Parkway carrying two bags of merchandise.
Disturbance: 12:27 p.m. — A resident in the 400 block of South Sacramento Street said three Hispanic males threatened then after they refused to give a donation.
COVID-19: 12:41 p.m. — A citizen said employees inside a business in the 1600 block of South Lower Sacramento Road were refusing to wear masks.
Suspicious circumstance: 2:29 p.m. — A resident in the 300 block of Layland Drive found drawers and doors to a backyard cabinet open. the storage shed door was also found open, and the resident believes this occurred some time during the night.
Vehicle violation: 6:07 p.m. — A resident in the area of Flora and Washington streets said 15-20 cars were doing burnouts in the area.