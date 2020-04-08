Between the hours of 6:01 a.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Lodi Police Department received 99 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Monday
Suspicious circumstance: 6:32 a.m. — A woman was in the Parkwest Casino parking lot on South Cherokee Lane looking into vehicles.
Municipal code violation: 9:16 a.m. — A restaurant in the 300 block of South Cherokee Lane was letting people eat inside, as well as in a rear parking lot.
Suspicious circumstance: 10:37 a.m. — A resident in the 3000 block of White Oak Way said the driver of a white Honda Accord was possibly casing the area.
Municipal code violation: 12:53 p.m. — Someone reported that people were gathered inside a restaurant in the 100 block of North Sacramento Street playing cards. They were let in through a rear entrance.
Municipal code violation: 7:13 p.m. — A resident in the 200 block of Mulberry Circle said people were riding ATVs behind their home and almost ran them over when confronted.
Tuesday
Suspicious circumstance: 5:38 a.m. — A man in a gray hooded sweatshirt and baseball cap wearing a backpack was seen walking up to homes in the 300 block of South Fairmont Avenue.