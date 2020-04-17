Between the hours of 6:01 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, the Lodi Police Department received 136 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Wednesday
Municipal code violation: 6:52 a.m. — A property owner in the 100 block of East Lodi Avenue said a business across the street keeps dumping their garbage in his cans.
Suspicious circumstance: 12:08 p.m. — A black male in a green jacket was seen looking into vehicles in the parking lot in the 400 block of South Cherokee Lane. He also tried to take a purse from a woman on a bicycle.
Disturbance: 1:10 p.m. — A naked black man was hitting people at Hale Park.
Suspicious circumstance: 7:29 — Someone in a U-Haul truck was seen dumping trash in an alley behind a business in the 150 block of South Fairmont Avenue.
Vandalism: 8:27 p.m. — Someone tried to break into a woman’srestroom on the second floor of a business in the 1100 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Burglary: 8:41 p.m. — A black Camaro was burglarized in the 0 block of North Sacramento Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 10:58 p.m. — A man wearing all black clothing was knocking down a fence in the backyard of a vacant residence in the 100 block of South Stockton Street.
Thursday
Disturbance: 2:42 a.m. — Loud fireworks were heard near the 1800 block of South Sacramento Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 2:45 a.m. — Two gunshots were heart in the 500 block of Brandywine Drive.