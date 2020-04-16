Between the hours of 6:01 a.m. Tuesday and 6:01 a.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department received 126 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Tuesday
Disturbance: 6:16 a.m. — A man ripped off his clothes and challenged several people to fights in a parking lot in the 800 block of East Kettleman Lane.
Vandalism: 11:17 a.m. — A property owner said transients continue to kick down doors, the garage door and fence to a vacant residence in the 100 block of South Stockton Street.
Petty theft: 3:33 p.m. — A man tried to use a $350 gift card at a business in the 300 block of North Ham Lane that was stolen by a former employee who left work on Saturday and never returned.
Animal call: 4:57 p.m. — A resident in the 300 block of Louie Avenue said she and her dog were attacked by a neighbor’s pit bull. The woman was bitten in the arm but declined medical attention.
Wednesday
Burglary: 12:36 a.m. — A resident in the 2500 block of Marano Lane said someone put their black Toyota Prius up on a jack and broke one of the doors. It was unknown if anything was taken.