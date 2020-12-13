Between the hours of 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the Lodi Police Department received 164 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.

Thursday

Suspicious circumstance: 9 a.m. — A citizen who owns property on the 100 block of South Stockton Street said someone was inside the residence, which should be vacant.

Grand theft: 11:11 — A forklift was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of East Pine Street.

Burglary: 12:38 p.m. — A resident on the 1000 block of Dover Drive said a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt was entering a nearby vacant residence through the front window.

Petty theft: 2:35 p.m. — A catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle on the 700 block of South Guild Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance: 7:52 p.m. — A resident on the 1800 block of Providence Way said a man in a black hooded sweatshirt was trying to open their front door.

Burglary: 9:11 p.m. — A citizen on the 2500 block of Marano Lane heard the sound of glass breaking coming from the corner of Harney and Cherokee lanes.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus