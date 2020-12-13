Between the hours of 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the Lodi Police Department received 164 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Thursday
Suspicious circumstance: 9 a.m. — A citizen who owns property on the 100 block of South Stockton Street said someone was inside the residence, which should be vacant.
Grand theft: 11:11 — A forklift was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of East Pine Street.
Burglary: 12:38 p.m. — A resident on the 1000 block of Dover Drive said a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt was entering a nearby vacant residence through the front window.
Petty theft: 2:35 p.m. — A catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle on the 700 block of South Guild Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance: 7:52 p.m. — A resident on the 1800 block of Providence Way said a man in a black hooded sweatshirt was trying to open their front door.
Burglary: 9:11 p.m. — A citizen on the 2500 block of Marano Lane heard the sound of glass breaking coming from the corner of Harney and Cherokee lanes.