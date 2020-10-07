Between the hours of 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Lodi Police Department received 144 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Monday
Suspicious circumstance: 8:58 a.m. — A resident in the 1500 block of South Fairmont Avenue said their 10-year-old son was followed home by a man on a bicycle wearing all black clothing and a black face mask.
Disturbance: 6:06 p.m. — Foru people were involved in a fight in the area of West Elm and South Sacramento streets, in which one of the participants threw a skateboard at someone.
Explosives: 7:29 p.m. — Someone was setting off aerial firewroks in the area of Tamarack Drive and South Hutchins Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:15 p.m. — A resident in the 1500 block of Jasmine Drive said someone was trying to open their front door.