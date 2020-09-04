Between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday, the Lodi Police Department received 383 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Monday
Suspicious circumstance: 4:16 p.m. — A man and woman were drilling and using a crow bar to try and open the front door to a building in the 700 block of McCoy Court. They were also knocking and banging on the door.
Juvenile complaint: 7:09 p.m. — A group of children associated with a black sedan hopped a fence in the 2300 block of Giannoni Way and were walking around the property.
Tuesday
Burglary: 1:14 a.m. — Two men were seen removing panels from the back of a business in the 300 block of South Cherokee Lane.
Grand theft: 12:06 p.m. — An all chrome custom built bicycle worth $2,000 was stolen from in front of the Target store in the 2400 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Burglary: 4:25 p.m. — Someone broke into a vacant residence in the 100 block of North Church Street and left belongings inside.
Hit and run: 4:27 p.m. — A white pick-up truck struck a white Chevrolet Silverado in the area of West Lodi Avenue and South School Street, then fled the area.
Assault: 5:15 p.m. — A woman on a gray vehicle was trying to run over a man in a parking lot in the 100 block of South Cherokee Lane.
Vandalism: 6:53 p.m. — Someone threw a brick through a window of a business in the 900 block of South Cherokee Road.
Transient: 7:47 p.m. — A transient woman was going through mailboxes in the 2400 block of West Elm Street.
Robbery: 9:03 p.m. — A resident in the 2200 block of Tienda Drive was robbed of their car keys by someone carrying what appeared to be a pellet gun.
Wednesday
Burglary: 3:06 a.m. — A white Chevrolet Silverado was burgled in the 1100 block of South Cherokee Lane.
Arson: 10:29 a.m. — A vehicle was on fire in a driveway in the 300 block of East Elm Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:02 a.m. — A vehicle was burgled in the 200 block of East Lodi Avenue, and a mechanic began chasing the suspect.
Weapons: 6:12 p.m. — A man in a wheelchair became aggressive and brandished a knife at Lodi Memorial Hospital security after being discharged.
Suspicious circumstance: 10:09 p.m. — Three people climbed into a storm drain in the 0 block of South Hutchins Street.
Thursday
Suspicious circumstance: 12:41 a.m. — A black man in a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans, wearing a white backpack, was trying to open vehicle doors parked in the 1200 block of South Beckman Road.
Suspicious circumstance: 12:48 a.m. — A resident in the 2000 block of Edgewood Drive heard what sounded like four gunshots in the area.