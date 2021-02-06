Between the hours of 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the Lodi Police Department received 181 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Thursday
Vehicle theft: 8:59 a.m. — A red 1994 two-door Acura with a black trunk was stolen on the 600 block of North Cherokee Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 10:18 a.m. — A resident on the 400 block of Valley Avenue received a suspicious, foul-smelling package in the mail on Wednesday. He left it in his pickup truck and asked police to take it away.
Burglary: 11:28 a.m. — A home on the 400 block of North Church Street was burgled.
Grand theft: 3:41 p.m. — A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the 800 block of South Church Street.
Grand theft: 5:44 p.m. — A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the 1600 block of Remington Way.
Suspicious circumstance: 7:45 p.m. — A man and woman in dark clothing were looking into cars parked on the 1000 block of South Central Avenue.