Between the hours of 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Lodi Police Department received 151 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Monday
Suspicious circumstance: 6:46 a.m. — A driver said they were pulled over in the 2500 block of Buttercup Drive by someone impersonating a police officer. The would-be officer was driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe with a bright white light and intercom, and parked in front of a home on Buttercup.
Transient: 10:53 a.m. — A person with dark colored hair was pushing items off the overpass at Victor and Beckman roads and onto the freeway.
Suspicious circumstance: 12:03 p.m. — Two gunshots were heard in the 300 block of East Elm Street.
Weapons: 12:59 p.m. — A woman was seen in the 400 block of North California Street with a gun her rear waistband.
Disturbance: 1:46 p.m. — A woman was causing a disturbance in the Adventist Health Lodi Memorial emergency room lobby and attempted to attack a nurse.
Vehicle theft: 8:32 p.m. — A silver 2007 Honda Civic four-door was stolen in the area of North Cherokee Lane and East Elm Street. Witnesses said the vehicle was taken by a white man wearing a black tank top and red hat.
Tuesday
Suspicious circumstance: 12:28 a.m. — A resident in the 300 block of West locust Street saw two children in hoodies possibly trying to break into vehicles parked in the neighborhood.
Petty theft: 1:20 a.m. — Personal items were taken from a car parked in the 0 block of North School Street.
Burglary: 2:59 a.m. — A vehicle was burgled in the 700 block of South Pleasant Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:24 a.m. — A resident in the 800 block of West Lockeford Street said someone was in their backyard, then climbed on a neighbor’s roof with a flashlight.