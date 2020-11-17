Between the hours of 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Monday, the Lodi Police Department received 580 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Thursday
Robbery: 7:43 a.m. — A blue-eyed white man threatened to hit another man with his skateboard and stole his backpack on the 200 block of North Sacramento Street.
Burglary: 11:34 a.m. — A resident on the 300 block of South Central Avenue said one of the boards on a window on a vacant house was taken down, and believed someone had burgled the residence.
Suspicious circumstance: 4:12 p.m. — Several children were looking into windows at a residence on the 1200 block of Lakewood Drive.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:59 p.m. — A man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and pants was looking into vehicles on the 1600 block of Timberlake Circle.
Friday
Vehicle theft: 6:38 a.m. — A 2011 black Toyota Corolla four-door and its keys were stolen on the 100 block of North Cherokee Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 7:28 a.m. — A white man in a green shirt with his jeans around his ankles was attempting to pry open mailboxes on the 800 block of East Victor Road.
Petty theft: 11:16 a.m. — A woman at the softball complex on the 400 block of North Stockton Street took food from a student who had just picked up a free meal from the school.
Juvenile complaint: 3:24 p.m. — A resident on the 800 block of Lloyd Street said a group of five boys were throwing rocks at their house.
Saturday
Collision: 12:30 a.m. — A white pickup truck collided with a fire hydrant on the 1200 block of Inglewood Court.
Petty theft: 1:13 p.m. — A catalytic converter was taken from a 2010 gray Toyota Prius on the 1300 block of East Kettleman Lane.
Disturbance: 8:52 p.m. — A resident on the 1000 block of South Stockton Street said she got into an argument with a man who attacked her, held her down and tried to handcuff her before leaving in a gray sedan.
Sunday
Burglary: 11:02 a.m. — An RV being stored on the 1400 block of South Stockton Street was burgled.
Suspicious circumstance: 12:29 p.m. — About six gunshots were heard on the 500 block of East Locust Street.
Robbery: 3:25 p.m. — A citizen was robbed at gunpoint on the 100 block of Verdugo Drive.
Burglary: 8:30 p.m. — A residence on the 500 block of Swallow Lane was burgled.