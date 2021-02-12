Between the hours of 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, the Lodi Police Department received 111 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Wednesday
Suspicious circumstance: 6:25 a.m. — A loud explosion, possibly a gunshot, was heard on the 300 block of South Lower Sacramento Road.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:59 a.m. — A resident on the 900 block of South Garfield Street said two Hispanic men in a white Honda van possibly stole a catalytic converter from a white Ford Expedition. The thieves were described as two Hispanic men, one wearing a bright green hooded sweatshirt, and the other wearing a black shirt and jeans.
Petty theft: 9:46 a.m. — A guest at a hotel on the 1100 block of South Cherokee Lane said the catalytic converter to his white Chevrolet Astro was stolen during the night.
Vehicle theft: 2:35 p.m. — A 2016 white four-door Ford Fusion was stolen on the 800 block of East Turner Road. The owner’s purse was inside the vehicle, which was last seen headed westbound over the Turner Road overpass. The thief was described as a white man wearing a blue shirt and jeans.
Disturbance: 4:21 p.m. — A white woman in a black shirt and black pants was walking in the middle of the road, spraying vehicles with an unknown liquid in the area of Ham Lane and Turner Road.
Disturbance: 9:22 p.m. — A resident on the 300 block of West Elm Street said someone was trying to break out windows to their home with a rock.
Thursday
Petty theft: 12:21 a.m. — A long-haired Hispanic transient wearing a dark jacket and dark pants took an item from the bed of a truck parked on the 1300 block of West Kettleman Lane.