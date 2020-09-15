Between the hours of 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Monday, the Lodi Police Department received 567 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Thursday
Vandalism: 4:14 p.m. — A person associated witha gold Honda CRV smashed a resident’s windows in the 500 block of East Locust Street.
Petty theft: 8:16 p.m. — A Caucasian woman in a grey tak top and red leggings was attempting to steal several items from a business in the 600 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Vandalism: 10:15 p.m. — Several people broke windows to a business in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Suspicious cirumstance: 10:50 p.m. — A resident in the area of Cherokee Lane and Pine Street saw two transients lighting things on fire at a bus stop.
Saturday
Suspicious circumstance: 3:58 a.m. — A man was attempting to start a fire near a propane tank in the 1100 block of East kettleman Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 6:26 a.m. — A man was looking into vehicles with a flashlight in the 600 block of Hale Road.
Suspicious circumstance: 4:55 p.m. — A resident in the 300 block of East Elm Street said there were several people going in an out of the rear of a home that is vacant.
Arson: 11:51 p.m. — A man in all set a dumpster on fire in the 0 block of Pine Street and ran toward the Downtown Parking Garage.
Sunday
Assault: 2:36 a.m. — A man was attacked by three people armed with a metal bat in the area of Tokay and Sacramento streets. The assailants also broke out the windows of the victims’ vehicle.
Burglary: 3:11 — A briefcase and iPad were taken from a vehile in the 1300 block of South Lee Avenue.
Vandalism: 12:21 p.m. — Someone smashed the window of a church in the 400 block of West Turner Road.
Vehicle theft: 5:25 a.m. — A green Chevrolet pickup truck was stolen in the 200 block of West Lockeford Street.
Vehicle theft: 7:18 p.m. — A white 2000 Chevrolet Blazer was stolen in the 2000 block of Sylvan Way.