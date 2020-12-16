Between the hours of 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Lodi Police Department received 105 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Monday
Burglary: 7:05 a.m. — Money and a computer monitor were taken from a business on the 100 block of East Lodi Avenue.
Petty theft: 1:16 p.m. — A package was taken from the front porch of a home on the 200 block of Stanislaus Street.
Disturbance: 3:18 p.m. — A white man in a tan sweater was hitting passing vehicles with an unknown object at an intersection on the 2600 block of Reynolds Ranch Parkway.
Suspicious circumstance: 4:25 p.m. — A woman on a bicycle was seen approaching front doors on the 600 block of South Crescent Avenue.
Vehicle violation: 8:17 p.m. — A resident on the 2200 block of West Turner Road said about 15 vehicles were racing and driving recklessly in the area.
Tuesday
Suspicious circumstance: 1:31 a.m. — A man on a bicycle was riding through an apartment complex on the 1100 block of South Cherokee Lane attempting to open or knock on doors.
Suspicious circumstance: 2:29 a.m. — About five gunshots were heard in the area of South Hutchins and West Vine streets.