Between the hours of midnight Monday and 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department recieved 204 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Monday
Suspicious circumstance: 12:45 a.m. — A blue SUV was seen trying to run into a motorhome in the 200 block of East Oak Street.
COVID-19: 5:08 p.m. — Boys crossed the caution tape around a playground in the 1300 block of Holly Drive and began using the equipment.
Burglary: 5:37 p.m. — A resident in the 1100 block of Cardinal Street saw a male pushing and knocking at the front door to another residence.
Tuesday
Disturbance: 6:32 a.m. — A resident in the 300 block of East Walnut Street said a man was throwing rocks at his house.