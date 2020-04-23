Between the hours of 6:01 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Lodi Police Department received 147 calls for service. thw following is a sampling of those calls.
Tuesday
COVID-19: 8:46 a.m. — A caller said a business in the 400 block of East Lodi Avenue was serving food to several people gathered inside.
Explosives: 10:23 a.m. — A resident in the 800 block of Lloyd Street said another resident was unlaoding several boxes of fireworks off a Penske truck and putting them in the garage.
Burglary: 10:27 a.m. — Several tools were stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Forrest Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:13 p.m. — A resident in the 16400 block of North Tecklenburg Road heard a disturbance at a neighbor’s residence, then a possible gunshot. He then saw a man in a white shirt walk notrh on the road.
Disturbance: 5:28 p.m. — Two men were seen punching each other in the 700 block of Pinot Noir Drive.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:48 p.m. — A resident in the 400 block of South Pleasant Avenue said a man in his late 20s wearing a black shirt and blue jeans hopped the fence at Chestnut Street onto the Needham Elementary School campus. The resident thought the man was trying to steel tools.
Suspicious circumstance: 7:09 p.m. — A woman in a white shirt and blue jeans and a man in red shorts were seen looking into vehicles in the 1100 block of South Pleasant Avenue.
COVID-19: 8:13 p.m. — A large party with about 25 people was beinh held in the 0 block of South Garfield Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:43 p.m. — A resident in the 300 block of East Locust Street heard about 10 gunshots in the area and a vehicle speeding out of the area.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:46 p.m. — A resident in the 2600 block of Century Boulevard said someone was setting off possible fireworks at the park.