Between the hours of midnight Friday and 2 p.m. Monday, the Lodi Police Department received 533 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Friday
Burglary: 5:39 a.m. — A wallet, money and other items were taken from a vehicle in the 200 block of Oriole Lane.
Disturbance: 9:33 a.m. — Two men were seen hitting another man on the ground in the 400 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Transient: 12:18 p.m. — A man was seen trying to open door of vehicles parked in front of a business in the 600 block of East Victor Road.
Vandalism: 4:35 p.m. — A man in a gray hooded sweatshirt and bright blue shirt was seen spraypainting benches with a white spraypaint can in the 0 block of North Hutchins Street.
Saturday
Suspicious circumstance: 3:58 a.m. — A man in dark clothing was seen opening electrical panels to the Cricket Wireless store in the 500 block of South Cherokee Lane, and was accompanied by several other people on bicycles.
Suspicious circumstance: 3:53 p.m. — Two boys in backpacks were seen trying to open doors of apartments in the complex in the 2200 block of Tienda Drive and looking into windows.
Suspicious circumstance: 4:42 p.m. — A resident in the 0 block of Maxwell Street heard about eight gunshots.
Petty theft: 5:11 p.m. — A group of 10 children were seen taking packages from apartments in the 1500 block of South Mills Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:26 p.m. — Someone associated with a red truck was seen dumping several items in a field near the southbound Highway 99 offramp near Turner Road.
Sunday
Burglary: 12:30 a.m. — A resident in the 100 block of South Stockton Street said two men were trying to enter a next-door neighbor’s house.
Suspicious circumstance: 3:10 a.m. — A resident in the 400 block of East Walnut Street said a man appeared on their porch asking for help because he was being chased by someone with a gun.
Vandalism: 5:43 p.m. — Someone broke a window at the LOEL Senior Center.
Suspicious circumstance: 6:24 p.m. — A black Nissan Maxima was seen swerving and making unsafe passing maneuvers in the 1300 block of South Mills Avenue. The occupants were flashing gang signs, according to witnesses.
Monday
Vandalism: 2:54 p.m. — A resident in the 200 block of North Garfield Street said that their car was on fire.
Suspicious circumstance: 8:30 a.m. — Someone was attempting to start a fire in the 0 block of South Main Street.